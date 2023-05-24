Lolita the whale may someday return to wild, Miami park says, but timeline uncertain

But the move isn't a done deal, and veterinarians and trainers told WPLG in Miami this week that they're working with Lolita to make sure she's strong enough to survive the journey and to acclimate to her new home.

Animal rights activists have been fighting for years to have Lolita — also known as Tokitae, or Toki — freed from her tank at the Miami Seaquarium. The park's owner, The Dolphin Company, and the nonprofit Friends of Toki announced a plan in March to possibly move the 57-year-old orca to a natural sea pen, with the financial backing of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.