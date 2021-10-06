Logan Webb to start NLDS Game 1 for division champion Giants

With an extra day of rest, Gausman allowed one run over seven stellar innings in Saturday's extra-inning loss to the Padres as San Francisco missed a chance to clinch the division. He struck out five and gave up six hits, and Kapler noted, “the extra days seemed to bring out the best velocity from Gaus, the best action on the split, a little bit more endurance in-game.”

The 24-year-old Webb insists he and Gausman had no preference who took the ball for the playoff opener, proud to support each other either way.

“He's honestly more excited than I am, for me,” Webb said. “It's pretty cool. That's the type of person he is. That's the whole thing when they asked us, is no matter who throws 1 and 2, we're both going to be available for 5. That's huge for both of us. We're both confident whatever game we throw in. Having a guy like that is pretty special for me.”

Kapler said San Francisco's starter for Game 3 of the series Monday on the road might depend on who the Giants wind up facing. It will likely be left-hander Alex Wood or righty Anthony DeSclafani, a 13-game winner.

“I do think St. Louis or Los Angeles could factor into where we decided to go for Game 3,” Kapler said.

Whether Webb can top that home run he hit in front of a packed house and so many family and friends, who knows? And just in case, he might be getting a little baserunning guidance from injured first baseman and slugger Brandon Belt.

“I was right here in the dugout, I thought it was pretty cool to see that,” said Belt, who has taken grounders the past two days hoping to return this postseason from a broken left thumb. “I just thought we've absolutely got to work on his trot around the bases. On a scale of 1 to 10, I give it a negative-7. It was not great. Hopefully if he gets a few more of those he'll learn the correct jog around the bases.”

Caption San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb acknowledges the fans as he leaves the field in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti) Credit: John Hefti Credit: John Hefti

Caption San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, left, removes Logan Webb, center, in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti) Credit: John Hefti Credit: John Hefti