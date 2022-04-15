Liz Sheridan, Jerry's doting mom on 'Seinfeld,' dies at 93

Sheridan died in her sleep from natural causes, five days after her April 10 birthday, said Amanda Hendon, her longtime representative and friend. She did not provide further details, including where Sheridan was living.

Her “Seinfeld” role as Helen was her best known but followed decades of work on stage and screen. In the 1970s, Sheridan appeared on Broadway in plays and musicals, the latter including “Happy End” with Meryl Streep and “Ballroom."