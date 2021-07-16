Liz Cambage pulls out of Australia's Olympic team for Tokyo

The Tokyo Olympics, already delayed by 12 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to start July 23. Athletes and officials will not be allowed outside of their accommodation or competition or training venues. The government has banned fans from attending most Olympic venues because of the rising COVID-19 cases around the Japanese capital.

Cambage, who has been with the Australian team in Las Vegas for the last week for warmup games, said she needed to “take care of myself mentally and physically."

She was in uniform for the WNBA All-Star team against the U.S. Olympic team on Wednesday, but didn’t play in her team's 93-85 win.

The Australian Olympic Committee on Friday said it was exploring the potential for a late replacement for Cambage, who won an Olympic bronze medal at London in 2012 and was among the stars of the team at the 2016 Games.

“Liz has made a great contribution to the Australian Olympic team over two Olympic Games campaigns," Ian Chesterman, the Australian Olympic delegation leader in Tokyo, said in a statement. “We respect her decision and wish her the best in returning to full health.”

In her statement, Cambage said that anyone who knew her knows “one of my biggest dreams is winning an Olympic gold medal with the Opals.”

"Every athlete competing in the Olympic games should be at their mental and physical peak, and at the moment, I’m a long way from where I want and need to be. It’s no secret that in the past I’ve struggled with my mental health and recently I’ve been really worried about heading into a ‘bubble’ Olympics. ”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage, left, tries to shoot as Los Angeles Sparks forward Lauren Cox defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Aces won 66-58. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill