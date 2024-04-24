Liverpool's Premier League title hopes hit by 2-0 loss to Everton

It looks like there will be no dream send off for Jurgen Klopp after a 2-0 loss at Everton dealt a major blow to Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes

By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — It looks like there will be no dream send off for Jurgen Klopp after a 2-0 loss at Everton dealt a major blow to Liverpool's Premier League title hopes on Wednesday.

Goals from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin meant Klopp tasted a bitter defeat in his last Merseyside derby before standing down at the end of the season.

The loss keeps Liverpool three points behind league leader Arsenal in second place and one ahead of defending champion Manchester City, which is in third and has two games in hand on both of its rivals.

Klopp had spoken last week of needing perfection win his second title at the club. But this was the latest setback for his team, which has lost two of its last three games in the league.

While the result hurt Liverpool's title chances, it delivered a boost to Everton's survival bid, with the win moving Sean Dyche's team eight points above the relegation zone.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

