Liverpool's lead cut in the Premier League and Man City finally ends winless run

Fourth-place Manchester City ended its seven-game winless run with a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool's result will give hope to its title rivals after Fabian Schar's 90th-minute equalizer at St James' Park.

Arne Slot's team had twice come back from a goal down to take the lead in the 83rd through Mohamed Salah's second goal of the match. But the Merseyside club was denied an eighth-straight win when Newcastle produced a fightback of its own.

Chelsea took advantage with a third straight league win and is ahead of Arsenal on goal difference.

City also reduced the gap and is nine points behind Liverpool after finally ending the worst run of results of Pep Guardiola's managerial career.

“We needed it. The club, the players, everyone needed to win,” Guardiola said.

Thrilling clash

Liverpool's title credentials were given a stern test by Newcastle, which led at halftime through Alexander Isak and again in the second half through Anthony Gordon.

Goals from Curtis Jones and Salah twice leveled the game before Salah looked to have sealed the win late on.

Schar's equalizer meant Liverpool dropped points for only the third time this season after drawing against Arsenal and losing to Forest.

Chelsea challenge

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said this week that his team was not in the title race, but the standings tell a different story.

The London club is Liverpool's closest challenger after its latest win against 10-man Southampton.

Axel Disasi, Christopher Nkunku, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho were all on target in the rout at St Mary's Stadium.

Southampton had briefly leveled the game through Joe Aribo, but Chelsea was already 3-1 up and in control when Jack Stephens was sent off before the break.

De Bruyne is back

Making his first start since September, Kevin De Bruyne showed City exactly what it has been missing by scoring a goal and creating another as the four-time defending champion got back to winning ways.

The Belgium playmaker provided the cross for Bernardo Silva to give City an eighth-minute lead against Forest at the Etihad Stadium. He produced a trademark finish to sweep the ball past goalkeeper Matz Sels in the 31st to put City on course for a first win in eight games.

Jeremy Doku made it 3-0 in the 57th, but it was De Bruyne’s performance that stood out after seeing much of his season disrupted by a groin injury. He left the field in the 74th to an ovation from the home crowd.

Winning again

A first win in six games for Everton moved Sean Dyche’s team further away from the relegation zone, while back-to-back losses for Wolverhampton left the club second from bottom of the standings.

Ashley Young and Orel Mangala put Everton in control before two second-half own goals from Craig Dawson sealed a 4-0 win for the Merseyside club, which is five points clear of the bottom three.

Aston Villa ended an even longer winless run by beating Brentford 3-1 to secure a first victory in nine games in all competitions. Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins from the penalty spot and Matty Cash were on target.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

