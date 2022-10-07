Liverpool to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest for Ukraine

Kalush Orchestra said it was pleased with the choice.

“Playing in the same place that The Beatles started out will be a moment we’ll never forget!” the band said. "Although we are sad that next year’s competition cannot take place in our homeland, we know that the people of Liverpool will be warm hosts and the organizers will be able to add a real Ukrainian flavor to Eurovision 2023 in this city.”

Founded in 1956 to help unite a continent scarred by World War II, Eurovision has grown to include more than 40 countries, including non-European nations such as Israel and Australia.

Organizers strive to keep pop and politics apart — banning overtly political symbols and lyrics — but global tensions have often imposed themselves on the contest. Russia was kicked out of this year’s competition because of its invasion of Ukraine.

