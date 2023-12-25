BreakingNews
Sheriff: Preble County man hits buggy head-on; crash kills 1-year-old girl

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah 'shares pain' of grieving families at Christmas amid Israel-Hamas war

Liverpool soccer star Mohamed Salah says he “shares the pain” of grieving families at Christmas amid the Israel-Hamas war

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
2 hours ago
X

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool soccer star Mohamed Salah says he “shares the pain” of grieving families at Christmas amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The Egypt international posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: "Christmas is a time when families get together and celebrate.

“With the brutal war going on in the Middle East, especially the death and destruction in Gaza, this year we get to Christmas with very heavy hearts and we share the pain of those families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones.

“Please do not forget them and do not get used to their suffering. Merry Christmas.”

Egypt has floated an ambitious plan to end the war.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Florida Atlantic has highest ranking ever in AP Top 25. Purdue remains...
2
An Israeli airstrike in Syria kills a high-ranking Iranian general
3
Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas Day by watching Travis Kelce and...
4
The secret life of gift cards: Here's what happens to the billions that...
5
Eagles fans have long turned the page on snowball fiasco. 'No one was...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top