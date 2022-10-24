Liverpool Philharmonic conductor Libor Pešek dies at 89

Pešek died on Sunday, said Jan Hasenöhrl, the director of the Czech National Symphony Orchestra where Pešek was a chief conductor till 2019.

Pešek worked with several orchestras at home and abroad. He was a great supporter of music from Czech composers, above all Josef Dvořák’s pupil and son-in-law Josef Suk. His recordings and concerts with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic contributed to making Suk’s music known worldwide.