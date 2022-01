Liverpool-Arsenal semifinal match off after COVID-19 cases

Liverpool thanked Arsenal and the EFL for their understanding “as we continue to navigate through this challenging period.”

Pepijn Lijnders, the assistant coach who has been filling in for Jurgen Klopp while the Liverpool manager is in isolation, was one of “multiple players and staff” who tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of checks on Tuesday, the club said.

The latest wave of positive tests prompted the club to shut its first-team training facilities on Wednesday after consulting with public-health authorities. Practice was canceled on Tuesday, too.

Some clubs have previously had to forfeit games in the competition because of a virus outbreak in their squad. Competition rules state that games called off because of COVID-19 can be rearranged to be played no later than the start of the following round, which meant Liverpool had until Feb. 27 — the date of the final at Wembley Stadium — to fit in the two legs of the semifinals.

The English game has been majorly disrupted by the coronavirus, with 18 Premier League games postponed in recent weeks because of outbreaks in squads. Other major European leagues have been on planned winter breaks, with their teams starting to return to training and encountering problems of their own.

Burnley, which is in the Premier League's relegation zone, is four games behind in the league this season — three of them because of COVID-19 outbreaks in opponents' squads that led to matches being canceled, twice on the day of the game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports