Live updates | Wyndham Clark is in the clubhouse with U.S. Open lead at 9-under

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Follow along for live updates in the second round of the 123rd U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

___

CLARK'S IN THE LEAD

Wyndham Clark is in the clubhouse with a one-shot lead at 9-under after shooting 3-under 67 in the second round of the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.

The 29-year-old Clark is seeking his first major championship. He jumped ahead of Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, who shot record-setting 62s in the opening round and were set to tee off shortly after Clark finished his round as the sun began to break through the clouds in the early afternoon.

Clark had missed the cut in his two previous U.S. Open appearances. His best finish in his six majors: 75th at the PGA in 2021.

He got himself into great shape in this Open by shooting three birdies over his first seven holes to get to 9-under. He bogeyed the par-4 fourth but then birdied the par-5 No. 8 to get back to 9-under. Clark shot an opening-round 64.

___

WHAT TO KNOW:

— Fowler, Schauffele break US Open record with 62s at Los Angeles Country Club

— McIlroy, Koepka shake hands and smile, then turn to chasing down leaders at US Open

— Max Homa happy with start in his hometown US Open

— US Open a source of uncertainty on and off the course

— US Open barranca offers beauty, danger at LA Country Club

— PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan recovering from medical issue, cedes day-to-day control

___

CLARK ON TOP

Wyndham Clark made three birdies over his first nine holes to get to 9-under par and grab the lead in the second round of the U.S. Open.

Clark was one ahead of Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, who shot record-setting 62s in the opening round and had afternoon tee times for Round 2 at Los Angeles Country Club.

Tony Finau was 3 under over his first eight holes and had pulled into fourth place at 5-under par. The weather in LA was similar to Day 1 — cool and cloudy with little to no wind but with the forecast for sunshine and breezes later in the day.

Clark had missed the cut in his two previous U.S. Open appearances. His best finish in his six majors: 75th at the PGA in 2021.

___

ANOTHER ACE

Whether or not he defends his title at the U.S. Open, Matt Fitzpatrick will have a memorable moment at Los Angeles Country Club: a hole-in-one.

The defending champion made the third ace of the tournament on the short par-3 15th, bouncing his tee shot right of the hole, then watching it spin in for a ‘1.’

He didn't see the shot go in, but after taking a few steps off the tee box, realized what happened and started celebrating.

Matthieu Pavon and Sam Burns both aced No. 15 on Thursday, when it was playing at 124 yards. On Friday, the hole was shortened slightly to 115 yards.

___

DJ AND THE SNOWMAN

Dustin Johnson didn’t miss a fairway in the opening round. He is 0 for 2 on Friday at the U.S. Open, and it cost him in a big way.

Johnson took the dreaded snowman — a quadruple-bogey 8 — on the par-4 second hole at Los Angeles Country Club that dropped him off the leaderboard.

It started with a drive left into the bunker. He only advanced that 95 yards into the rough, and the grass was so thick that his next wedge didn’t clear the barranca. Johnson took a penalty drop to the fairway, hit his fifth shot over the green and didn’t get up-and-down.

He dropped to 2 under for the tournament.

___

ROUND 2 UNDERWAY

Now it's time to see if the USGA can fight back at the lowest-scoring opening round in U.S Open history.

The second round began under another overcast sky, similar conditions to when Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele set the U.S. Open record — and tied the major championship record — at 62. Some of the holes are more challenging, such as the par-3 11th hole. It's playing 297 yards.

The course played about 200 yards shorter than full length on Thursday, and the plan was to make it longer for Friday. John Bodenhamer is the chief championships officer for the USGA in charge of setting up the course. He says the USGA can make the course “stupid hard” but it does not plan to do that.

Schauffele and Fowler play in the afternoon. The morning wave Friday features Dustin Johnson, who shot 64 on Thursday without missing a single fairway.

___

HISTORIC OPENING ROUND

The lowest opening round in U.S. Open history also marked the first time that nobody shot 80 or higher on the first day.

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele sit atop the leaderboard after shooting 62s at Los Angeles Country Club to break the U.S. Open record and share the major championship mark with Branden Grace, who had a 62 in the third round at Royal Birkdale in the 2017 British Open.

On the bottom of the leaderboard are Aaron Wise and Alexander Wang, who both shot 79.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP