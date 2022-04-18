Live Updates | 6 dead, 11 wounded in Russian strikes on Lviv

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:

— 'No surrender': Ukrainians fight on in Mariupol steel plant

— Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

— Mother, grandmother weep over 15-year-old killed in shelling of Kharkiv

Follow all AP stories on Russia's war on Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

LONDON — Britain’s defense ministry says the continuing siege of Mariupol is tying up Russian forces and slowing its advance ahead of a planned major offensive in eastern Ukraine.

In a daily intelligence update, Britain’s military says “concerted Ukrainian resistance has severely tested Russian forces and diverted men and materiel, slowing Russia’s advance elsewhere.”

The Sea of Azov port city has been devastated in weeks of Russian pummeling. Britain says “large areas of infrastructure have been destroyed” and there are “significant” civilian casualties.

Britain accuses Russia of using similar tactics of all-out war on civilian areas that it deployed in Chechnya and Syria, despite Russian claims at the start of its invasion “that Russia would neither strike cities nor threaten the Ukrainian population.”

___

LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian troops in southern Ukraine have been carrying out torture and kidnappings, and he called on the world Sunday to respond.

“Torture chambers are built there,” Zelenskyy said in an evening address to the nation. “They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities.”

Zelenskyy said humanitarian aid has been stolen, creating famine.

In occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, he said, the Russians are creating separatist states and introducing Russian currency, the ruble. Intensified Russian shelling of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, has killed 18 people and wounded 106 in the last four days alone, Zelenskyy said.

“This is nothing but deliberate terror. Mortars, artillery against ordinary residential neighborhoods, against ordinary civilians,” he said.

He said a planned Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine “will begin in the near future.”

Zelensky again called for increased sanctions against Russia, including its entire banking sector and oil industry. “Everyone in Europe and America already sees Russia openly using energy to destabilize Western societies,” Zelenskyy said. “All of this requires greater speed from Western countries in preparing a new, powerful package of sanctions.”

___

WASHINGTON — Ukraine’s foreign minister is describing the situation in Mariupol as dire and heartbreaking and says Russia’s continued attacks there could be a “red line” that ends all efforts to reach peace through negotiation.

Dmytro Kuleba tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the remaining Ukrainian military personnel and civilians in the port city are basically encircled by Russian forces.

He says the Ukrainians “continue their struggle” but that the city effectively doesn’t exist anymore because of massive destruction.

Kuleba says his country has been keeping up “expert level” talks with Russia in recent weeks in hopes of reaching a political solution for peace. But citing the significance of Mariupol, he echoed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in saying the elimination of Ukrainian forces there could be a “red line” that stops peace efforts.

___

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says he’s praying on Easter for those living in the “dark shadow” of war, persecution and poverty.

Biden released an Easter message Sunday in which he says he’s also praying for peace, freedom and basic dignity and respect for all of God’s children.

Biden didn’t say which war he had in mind, but the president has been deeply involved in trying to force an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The American president says he’s grateful that the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed many people around the world to celebrate by attending religious services and in-person family gatherings. He also acknowledges that the holiest day on the Christian calendar “falls on heavy hearts for those who have lost loved ones and those among us living in the dark shadow of war, persecution and poverty.”

Combined Shape Caption Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Witnesses said multiple explosions believed to be caused by missiles struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early Monday as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in the east. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Witnesses said multiple explosions believed to be caused by missiles struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early Monday as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in the east. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption A man carries bicycle along a street filled with destroyed Russian military vehicles near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Witnesses said multiple explosions believed to be caused by missiles struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early Monday as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in the east. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption A man carries bicycle along a street filled with destroyed Russian military vehicles near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Witnesses said multiple explosions believed to be caused by missiles struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early Monday as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in the east. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption A man takes a photo of burning propellant in a street near destroyed Russian military vehicles near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Witnesses said multiple explosions believed to be caused by missiles struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early Monday as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in the east. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption A man takes a photo of burning propellant in a street near destroyed Russian military vehicles near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Witnesses said multiple explosions believed to be caused by missiles struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early Monday as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in the east. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Ira Slepchenko, 54, and Valya Naumenko, 47, embrace each other, mourning the death of their respective husbands, during an exhumation of four civilians killed and buried in a mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine on Sunday, April 17, 2022. All four bodies in the village grave were killed on the same street, on the same day. Their temporary caskets were together in a grave. On Sunday, two weeks after the soldiers disappeared, volunteers dug them up one by one to be taken to a morgue for investigation. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti Combined Shape Caption Ira Slepchenko, 54, and Valya Naumenko, 47, embrace each other, mourning the death of their respective husbands, during an exhumation of four civilians killed and buried in a mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine on Sunday, April 17, 2022. All four bodies in the village grave were killed on the same street, on the same day. Their temporary caskets were together in a grave. On Sunday, two weeks after the soldiers disappeared, volunteers dug them up one by one to be taken to a morgue for investigation. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined Shape Caption Volunteers put in a bag the body of a civilian killed by Russian army, after been removed from a mass grave, during an exhumation in Bucha, Ukraine on Sunday, April 17, 2022. All four bodies in the village grave were killed on the same street, on the same day. Their temporary caskets were together in a grave. On Sunday, two weeks after the soldiers disappeared, volunteers dug them up one by one to be taken to a morgue for investigation. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti Combined Shape Caption Volunteers put in a bag the body of a civilian killed by Russian army, after been removed from a mass grave, during an exhumation in Bucha, Ukraine on Sunday, April 17, 2022. All four bodies in the village grave were killed on the same street, on the same day. Their temporary caskets were together in a grave. On Sunday, two weeks after the soldiers disappeared, volunteers dug them up one by one to be taken to a morgue for investigation. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti