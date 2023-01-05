Live Updates | The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

Thousands pour into St. Peter's for funeral of Benedict XVI

Hong Kong cardinal, Taiwan at papal funeral, but not China

___

BERLIN -- Germany’s president is leading a delegation of the top-ranking officials from Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s homeland to the funeral of the late pontiff.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was expected to be joined by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the speakers of both houses of parliament and the chief justice of the Federal Constitutional Court.

The governor of Benedict’s native Bavaria, Markus Soeder, also is leading a delegation to Rome and at least 10 German bishops are expected. They include the archbishop of Munich, a job Benedict once held himself, and the bishops of Passau and Regensburg -- dioceses that include his birthplace and his one-time home.

___

VATICAN CITY — Pilgrims, tourists and Romans started flocking to St. Peter’s Square before dawn on Thursday, hours before the scheduled start of the mid-morning funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Among them were some admirers wearing traditional Bavarian dress of the late pontiff’s home region in Germany. Plans called for the retired pope’s coffin to be carried from inside St. Peter’s Basilica and into the square ahead of the funeral Mass.

A canopied altar was erected for the ceremony to be presided over by Pope Francis, who succeeded Benedict as pontiff after the German churchman shocked the world by retiring in 2013. Benedict, who was 95, died on Dec. 31 in a Vatican monastery.

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino