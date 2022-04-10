Live Updates | Woods starts his 4th round of the Masters

Woods has been walking with a pronounced limp this week, but still defied long odds simply by getting back to Augusta National and able to play again. He's playing Sunday with reigning U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm.

Masters Sunday has arrived, and the first pairings are on the course at Augusta National.

Forecasters expect a warmer day for the final round of the Masters. There was some frost in the Augusta area overnight, but players who were playing Sunday morning at the Masters clearly didn't have as many layers of attire on as many did on Saturday when temperatures struggled to get out of the 40's.

Scottie Scheffler takes a three-shot lead into the final round. He'll tee off at 2:40 p.m. along with Cameron Smith.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama starts tied for 14th and begins at 1:10 p.m.

Tiger Woods begins his final round at 10:50 a.m.

Shane Lowry, of Ireland, gets hugged by his caddie Brian Martin after putting out on the 18th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Tiger Woods acknowledges applause on the 18th green after finishing the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)