Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson

— General who led Syrian bombing is new face of Russian war

— Russian threats revive old nuclear fears in central Europe

— EU leaders divided on gas price cap at energy crisis summit

— Analysis: The ripples of the war Russia says isn't a war

— US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin appears to be “much softer and more open to negotiations” on ending the war in Ukraine than in the past.

“We are not without hope,” he said of the possibility of negotiations.

Erdogan made the comments late on Thursday on his return from a trip to Azerbaijan. Hurriyet newspaper and other media reported his comments on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Turkish leader, who has held meetings with Putin during the war, says he is optimistic that a U.N.- and Turkish-brokered deal that allowed the shipment of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain to world markets can be extended.

Erdogan told a group of journalists that he had discussed extending the grain corridor deal with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“There is no obstacle concerning extending the shipping agreement,” Erdogan said. “But if there is a blockage there is no obstacle in us overcoming it.”

