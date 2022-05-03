Live updates | Ohio, Indiana primaries launch midterm season

And in Indiana, more than a dozen state House members are trying to hold off Republican primary challengers who want to push the Legislature further to the right.

Tuesday’s primary races mark the first multistate contest of the 2022 midterm season and will serve as the most clarifying test to date of Trump’s ongoing influence in his party more than a year after leaving office under the cloud of two impeachments and the Jan. 6 insurrection.

___

The midterm election season begins in earnest Tuesday with primaries in Indiana and Ohio. Ohio's hotly contested Republican Senate race will test the enduring power of former President Donald Trump's influence, as his endorsed candidate, JD Vance, competes against six others for the GOP nomination for the seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. Ohio's Republican Gov. Mike DeWine also faces a primary challenge on Tuesday.

HERE'S WHAT TO WATCH:

___

