Live updates: New Zealand to have public holiday, memorial

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has formally accepted an invitation to attend the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II.

The White House said Sunday that the president will be accompanied by first lady Jill Biden. The service will be held Sept. 19.

Earlier in the day, Biden remembered the words of comfort that the late monarch had provided to the United States following the Sept. 11 attacks.

“Grief is the price we pay for love,” said Biden, quoting part of the queen’s message to America during remarks on the 21st anniversary of the attacks.

Speaking at a commemoration at the Pentagon, Biden said the queen’s words remain as poignant as they did 21 years ago but the weight of loss also remains heavy.

“On this day, the price feels so great,” Biden said.

___

DONCASTER, England — British horse racing has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as the late monarch’s favorite sport returned after a pause following her death.

Two minutes of silence were held at Doncaster on Sunday. A video was then played on the big screens of the queen at various races through the years, along with some of her greatest triumphs as a racehorse owner.

Horse racing was the big sporting fascination of the queen, who became one of the biggest faces of the sport both in Britain and globally and had more than 1,800 winners.

“No one person ever has, or ever will, do so much for so long for horse racing, than did her majesty the queen,” narrator Brough Scott, a former jockey turned TV presenter, said during the video. “The sport worldwide will forever be in her debt.”

It was followed by a long ovation from the jockeys and officials who lined up for the tribute ceremony.

Combined Shape Caption Photos and flowers are shown people pay their respects near the gates of Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette Combined Shape Caption Photos and flowers are shown people pay their respects near the gates of Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Combined Shape Caption Crowds watch as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes Mercat Cross in Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, as it continues its journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse from Balmoral. (Ian Forsyth/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Ian Forsyth Credit: Ian Forsyth Combined Shape Caption Crowds watch as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes Mercat Cross in Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, as it continues its journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse from Balmoral. (Ian Forsyth/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Ian Forsyth Credit: Ian Forsyth