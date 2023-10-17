Live updates | GOP will make another attempt at seating House speaker with Jim Jordan's nomination

Republicans are set to make another attempt at seating a House speaker, hoping to elevate a chief ally of Donald Trump to a center seat of U.S. power

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
X

The House of Representatives is set to vote on Jim Jordan's nomination for speaker on Tuesday afternoon, two weeks after the chamber ousted Kevin McCarthy from the top spot.

Jordan was scrambling to shore up the votes needed to clinch the vote in the closely divided chamber. He can likely only lose a few GOP votes to win the nod.

What to know

Jim Jordan's rapid rise has been cheered by Trump and the far right

How the vote for a new speaker works

Scalise ends bid to become speaker as holdouts refuse to back him

McCarthy was an early architect of the GOP majority that became his downfall

Speaker McCarthy ousted in historic House vote

Showdown for the gavel

Republicans are gearing up for another attempt at seating a House speaker, hoping to elevate a chief ally of Donald Trump's to a center seat of U.S. power.

The House is scheduled to start voting at noon in what could become a showdown for the gavel. At least a handful of holdout Republicans are refusing to give Jordan their votes, viewing the Ohio Republican as too extreme to be second in line to the presidency.

But with public pressure bearing down on lawmakers from Trump’s allies including conservative TV hosts, it’s unclear how long the holdouts can last.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Polish election marks huge win for Donald Tusk as ruling conservatives...
2
Russia is sending more forces to an eastern Ukraine city after its...
3
Bank of America profits jump 10% but warns of slowing spending by...
4
The mother of an Israeli woman in a Hamas hostage video appeals for her...
5
Versailles Palace evacuated again for security alert amid high...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top