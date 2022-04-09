Live Updates | Masters record of $2.7 million awaits winner

It’s about a 30% increase over last year, when Hideki Matsuyama got $2.07 million from a purse of $11.5 million.

In terms of total dollars, it’s by far the biggest one-year increase in Masters history. Percentage-wise, the tournament saw a bigger jump from 1982 to 1983, when the purse and winner’s share both increased about 40%. The winner in 1982 got $64,000; the winner in 1983 got $90,000.

The Masters purse and first-place check now match what is offered at the first two stops of the FedEx Cup Playoffs — the St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship.

If Tiger Woods finishes eighth or better, he'll eclipse $10 million in career Masters earnings alone. A solo eighth finish would pay $465,000. Woods entered this week with $9,556,069 win in his Masters career, by far the most in tournament history.

10:30 a.m.

It is sunny, it is chilly and the third round of the Masters has started at Augusta National.

The temperature was in the low 50's when play got underway for the day on Saturday, unseasonably cool. But the rain from earlier in the week is long gone, with puffy clouds the only thing blocking the view of blue sky over the Masters.

Scottie Scheffler has a five-shot lead going into the third round. He doesn't tee off until 2:50 p.m. and will play with Charl Schwartzel.

Tiger Woods is nine shots back to start the day. He tees off at 1 p.m.

Caption Scottie Scheffler hits out of the trees on the 18th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Caption Scottie Scheffler hits out of a bunker on the 17th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)