Live updates: 14-hour wait to see queen lying in state

People queue near London Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II who's lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
Thousands of mourners are standing in line for at least 14 hours to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while she lies in state in London

LONDON — Thousands of mourners are standing in line for at least 14 hours to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while she lies in state in London.

Authorities said Friday the designated line was about 5 miles (8 kilometers) long, snaking along the banks of the River Thames, with more than 500 portable toilets available and some 1,000 stewards and marshals working at any given time.

Preparations are continuing for the queen’s state funeral in the British capital on Monday, when royalty and heads of state from around the world are expected to be among the 2,000 people attending the service in Westminster Abbey.

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, were due to visit Wales on Friday.

They were due in Cardiff for a service at Llandaff cathedral, later going to the Welsh parliament and Cardiff castle.

They previously visited to Scotland and Northern Ireland, the other nations making up the United Kingdom.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— Find more AP coverage here: https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

People wait in a queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

People queue near London Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II who's lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

People queue near London Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II who's lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

People wait in a queue along the South Bank to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall, in London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

People wait in a queue along the South Bank to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall, in London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

People queue at the start of the more than four miles long line, near Tower Bridge, to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

People queue at the start of the more than four miles long line, near Tower Bridge, to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

A man stops by a shop displaying various souvenirs of the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

A man stops by a shop displaying various souvenirs of the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Kate Castang lifts up, 2 years-old daughter Cleo to show her a picture of the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Kate Castang lifts up, 2 years-old daughter Cleo to show her a picture of the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Pedestrians are seen reflected in the glass of a store displaying a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Pedestrians are seen reflected in the glass of a store displaying a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

People queue before the start of the more than four miles long line near Tower Bridge to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

People queue before the start of the more than four miles long line near Tower Bridge to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

British policemen patrol the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

British policemen patrol the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

People wait in a queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

People wait in a queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

