LIV Golf players now have their own path to US Open exemption

In each case, the exemption goes to the leading player not already exempt, and the player must be among the top three in the standings.

The other majors have not turned away players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League. The Masters has invited Joaquin Niemann each of the last two years, though Augusta National based that on his international play.

The PGA Championship has invited LIV players based on their world ranking, and for 2024 at Valhalla it invited Talor Gooch, who had won three times on LIV the previous year. But the PGA of America does not have specific criteria, lumping LIV players and others into "special invitations." Niemann and Sergio Garcia already have received PGA invitations this year.

For this year’s U.S. Open, an exemption from qualifying will be given “the top player who is not otherwise exempt and in the top three" of the LIV individual standings as of May 19.

That could mean no one gets that exemption if the leading three are already eligible. Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Richard Bland, Phil Mickelson and Cameron Smith are LIV players currently exempt.

"We're pleased that the USGA has formally created a new exemption for LIV Golf players to compete in the U.S. Open and appreciate Mike Whan's leadership and commitment to growing the game of golf," said Scott O'Neil, the new CEO of LIV Golf.

“Every golf fan in the world longs to see the greatest players in the world competing on golf’s biggest stages at the majors,” O'Neil said. "LIV Golf is committed to working hand in hand with golf’s governing bodies to elevate the sport in all corners of the world.”

The U.S. Open is June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in the Pittsburgh suburbs.

“The USGA continues to evaluate the pathways that exist to ensure those playing their best have the opportunity to compete in our national championship,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA chief championships officer.

“Consistent with our historical approach, we continuously evaluate talent levels on professional tours and in amateur events, which has led us to add a new exemption category.”

In addition to the new category, the USGA will offer exemptions from the first stage of 18-hole qualifying starting next year to the top 10 players on the LIV points list on April 7, 2026. Five LIV events will have been played by then.

LIV begins its fourth season on Thursday under the lights at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia, equipped with its first network deal with Fox Sports. It also has events scheduled for Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Miami and South Korea before the U.S. Open exemption deadline.

Players from the breakaway league always have been able to go through qualifying — four LIV players made it through U.S. Open qualifying last year. But having a set target could be seen as a boost, particularly to young players who have no status on established tours.

Among the young players who joined LIV Golf this year are Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland, Frederik Kjettrup of Denmark, Luis Masaveu of Spain and Yubin Jang of South Korea.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf