Little Rock, family of slain Black driver reach settlement

Police commanders later fired Starks, saying he violated a department policy that requires officers to move out of an oncoming vehicle's path if possible rather than fire on it. The Arkansas Court of Appeals last month reversed a judge's order that the city should reinstate Starks.

Starks resigned last year from the police force after his reinstatement.

Starks pulled over Blackshire because the car he was driving had been reported stolen, though Blackshire’s family has said he borrowed it from a friend. Surveillance and police dashcam footage showed that Starks instructed Blackshire to exit the parked car. Instead, Blackshire began to slowly drive away and bumped Starks, who fired into the windshield four times. The car briefly stopped and Starks got onto its hood and fired at least 11 more times into the car as it continued to move.

A prosecutor declined to file charges against Starks, saying the moving car was an imminent threat that justified the use of deadly force.