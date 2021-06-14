Lithuania marks 80th anniversary of Soviet mass deportations

“We do not know what the future might bring. Whatever happens, we must protect our freedom. After all, we fought for it so hard,” the 83-year-old said.
Only one-third of those deported ever returned, according to historians, and the mass deportation affected all walks of life in the Baltic nation, where it's considered a genocide by an occupying power.
The Soviet occupation of Lithuania lasted for five decades. After regaining its independence in 1991, Lithuania joined the European Union and NATO in 2004.
Flowers are placed on rusty railway tracks near old wagons at the Naujoji Vilnia railway station in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, June 14, 2021, as Lithuania marked the mass deportation 80 years ago by the Soviet Union that was occupying the Baltic nation. Deportation started on June 14, 1941, where some 280,000 people were deported to Siberian gulags, a year after Soviet troops had occupied Lithuania. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
