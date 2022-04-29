Lions draft Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson with No. 2 pick

Jacksonville took Georgia defensive end Travon Walker No. 1 overall, giving second-year general manager Brad Holmes a chance to draft the best player on the team's board. Detroit probably would have taken Hutchinson at No. 1, too.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound pass rusher is a relentless player, fitting the mold of players coveted by second-year coach Dan Campbell. He has drawn comparisons to a pair of former Ohio State defensive ends, Nick and Joey Bosa.

The Lions certainly can use his help, slowing down offenses and firing up fans tiring of their losing ways.

Detroit's defense averaged just 1.8 sacks last year, ranking ahead of only Atlanta. The lack of a pass rush led to the Lions giving up 5.9 yards per play and 27.5 points per game, two more categories in which they ranked No. 31 out of 32 NFL teams.

The Lions drafted former Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell No. 7 overall last year and he helped the line become one of their strengths. With the No. 3 pick overall in 2020, Detroit drafted former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah and he has not panned out so far due to injuries.

Detroit has selected and missed more than it has connected with good picks over the years.

That led to the Lions losing their first eight games and went 0-2-1 over the next three before finally winning a game under Campbell and closing with three wins over the last six games.

Detroit's rebuilding plan included trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Goff and a pair of first-round picks, including the No. 32 selection this year.

Before his big moment, Hutchinson carried out a sweet surprise for his mother, Melissa, giving her a Leo Frost-designed necklace with a dog tag to honor her grandfather and World War II veteran.

Combined Shape Caption Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong ) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong ) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

