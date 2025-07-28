Lionesses' triumph: England go to Downing Street to celebrate Euro 2025 victory

Having become the first England team to win a major tournament in a foreign country, the Lionesses left their hotel in Zurich on Monday morning with captain Leah Williamson carefully escorting the trophy to the bus. On returning to England, the team travelled to Westminster, central London, for a reception hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

The team arrived just before 7pm, with Number 10 Downing Street decorated for the occasion with St George’s flags — also known as the flag of England — draped over windows and bunting along the railings.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman told Sky Sports News the Downing Street reception was “very, very special”.

“Downing Street, you don’t come there normally and it was really nice how they built it up like this,” she said, gesturing towards the flags and bunting around Number 10.

“It is very special to be able to go inside and also in the garden. The people there were very nice, they also put up some pictures of what we have done at the Euros.

“It was lovely, a very warm welcome. I’ve felt love all over but today even more so.”

When asked about speculation that she could be in line for an honorary damehood, the Dutchwoman said: “I haven’t thought about that. I feel so much respect from England, the Royal Family too.

“I think the most important thing is feeling valued. It’s very special to get so much respect from England.”

Following almost a month of competition in Switzerland, the team’s airplane branded with the word “home” touched down at Southend Airport in south east England on Monday afternoon.

In a post on X, the team shared a photo of the Euros trophy draped in an England flag on a seat of the plane.

Holding the trophy, Williamson was first to step off the plane alongside head coach Sarina Wiegman. Outside of the airport, crowds were lined up to welcome the team.

On Sunday fans erupted with joy across England after Chloe Kelly lashed in her spot kick to give her team a 3-1 win on penalties, after a 1-1 draw following extra time. According to the BBC, a peak live audience of 12.2 million watched the game across its platforms, making it the most watched television moment of 2025 across all TV broadcasters.

It was back-to-back European trophies for England and yet another final that Kelly had a huge impact on, after also coming on as a substitute during the Euro 2022 trophy match and scoring the winner against Germany in extra time to clinch a 2-1 victory.

King Charles III said the team had the royal family's "warmest appreciation and admiration" following its win.

“The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can,” he added.

A homecoming open-top bus parade follows in central London on Tuesday, where there will be a procession along The Mall and the celebration will finish with a staged ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace.

Defender Jess Carter has not joined her team-mates for the celebrations in London as she has returned to the United States ahead of Gotham FC’s NWSL match against the Chicago Stars on Saturday.

“The Lionesses have once again captured the hearts of the nation,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said. “Their victory is not only a remarkable sporting achievement, but an inspiration for young people across the country. It stands as a testament to the determination, resilience and unity that define this outstanding team.”

