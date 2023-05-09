Lionel Messi's next move fuels frenzy of speculation

PSG declined to comment when asked by The Associated Press if there is an agreement in place for Messi to leave the club.

Messi was linked with a move to Riyadh-based Saudi club Al Hilal last month, the same city where Ronaldo's team, Al Nassr, is located.

Messi played against Ronaldo in January in an exhibition game in Riyadh, with the Qatari-owned PSG facing a combined team from Al Nassr and Al Hilal. Ronaldo's arrival has already boosted Saudi Arabia's soccer profile in the Middle East in a regional rivalry fueled by Qatar hosting last year's World Cup.

Having Messi playing against Ronaldo would do even more for the country as Saudi Arabia prepares to stage the Club World Cup for the first time in December.

Messi returned to training with PSG this week after the club lifted his suspension following the promotional trip to Saudi Arabia. He missed practice last Monday, the day after PSG's 3-1 loss to Lorient. The club announced his suspension last Tuesday.

Messi subsequently apologized to the club and his teammates for traveling without PSG's permission.

Messi joined PSG on a two-year deal after tearfully leaving financially stricken Barcelona against his will in 2021, with an option for an extra year if both parties agreed. His contract runs until the end of June, but talks about extending reportedly broke down, making Messi’s exit seem inevitable.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, who is poised to lead his team to the Spanish league title this season, has openly said he wants his former teammate to come back.

Barcelona is the club closest to the heart of Messi and his family. They moved to Spain in 2001 and Messi scored 672 goals — including an extraordinary 50-goal league season in 2012 — and won four Champions League trophies with Barcelona among a glittering array of silverware.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is also eager to bring Messi back, but must overcome the club's severe debts and restrictions imposed by the Spanish league.

Barcelona's return to the Champions League could also be affected by an ongoing UEFA investigation into payments of millions of dollars over more than a decade to a company linked to a Spanish refereeing official. No evidence of suspected match-fixing has yet emerged.

Playing in Saudi Arabia would lessen the wear and tear on Messi’s body while also offering lower-quality games ahead of World Cup qualifying and the 2024 Copa America in the United States, with Argentina the defending champion.

Dunbar reported from Geneva.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

