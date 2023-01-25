Linette keeps getting better; into Australian Open semis

Linette will play the winner of the second women's quarterfinal Wednesday between No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka and unseeded Donna Vekic. They meet in Thursday night's semifinals.

The other women's semifinalists were determined on Tuesday. Two-time former Australian champion Victoria Azarenka will play Wimbledon titleholder Elena Rybakina for a chance to play in Saturday night's final. Rybakina beat Swiatek in the fourth round.

Later Wednesday, the remaining men's semifinalists will be determined. Unseeded Americans Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul play before nine-time champion Novak Djokovic takes on Andrey Rublev.

Djokovic will be looking to qualify for his 44th Grand Slam semifinal and a win in that match on Friday would advance him on Sunday night to his 33rd major singles final.

The other men's semifinal on Friday will see third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas play Karen Khachanov.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara