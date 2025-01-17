Lindsey Vonn takes it easy in downhill training a day after crashing in Cortina

Vonn said that she had only a sore bum and a broken boot after losing control near the end of her run on Thursday.

“I don’t think my crash had any impact on my expectations for the weekend,” Vonn added Friday. “I hope I can put everything together tomorrow but this is only my fourth race back and I’m not expecting anything of myself, only to ski well and enjoy being back in Cortina one more time.”

Vonn returned last month after nearly six years of retirement and has finished 14th, sixth and fourth in her opening three races. A downhill and a super-G are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

“I still have a lot of things I need to figure out and I’m not 100% there yet with my equipment and with my skiing,” said Vonn, who holds the record in Cortina with 12 wins.

Vonn told The Associated Press on Thursday that she hopes to end her career "for once and for all" at next year's Olympics, when women's skiing will be contested in Cortina.

