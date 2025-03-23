Lindsey Vonn takes 2nd in the final World Cup race of her comeback season, Lara Gut-Behrami wins

This was Vonn's first World Cup podium spot since March 15, 2018, when she finished third in a super-G in Are, Sweden. Vonn came out of retirement this season after a partial knee replacement.

It was Vonn's 138th career World Cup podium in her 408th World Cup start. She is within one of tying the most starts by a female racer, a mark held by Renate Goetschl of Austria.

Gut-Behrami finished in a time of 1 minute, 12.35 seconds — edging Vonn by 1.29 seconds — to earn the season-long super-G crystal globe by overtaking Italian racer Federica Brignone. Gut-Behrami trailed by five points heading into Sunday's race. Gut-Behrami found plenty of speed and took some calculated risks to glide through the course. Brignone finished third, 1.33 seconds behind the time of Gut-Behrami.

The final season-long super-G standings ended up Gut-Behrami, Brignone and Sofia Goggia of Italy.

On Saturday, Brignone officially clinched the downhill discipline after the race was canceled, along with the the overall title.

___

AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP