Lindsey Vonn feeling sick with 'a cold or the flu' on the eve of her opening event at skiing worlds

“I definitely have a cold or the flu or something,” Vonn said in an audio statement sent to The Associated Press. “Yesterday afternoon I started to really not feel well. Trying to do everything I can to recover.”

On Instagram, Vonn posted a story that featured a photo of her wearing a mask and apparently inhaling something. "Current state...could be better," she wrote.

Vonn placed 29th in Wednesday’s second downhill training session. Her other two races are the downhill on Saturday and the team combined next week.

“Today’s training was fine. Definitely lacked energy, especially on the bottom of the course, but hopefully I can rest the rest of today and be ready for the super-G tomorrow,” Vonn said in the audio statement.

Vonn is scheduled to start with the No. 30 bib in the super-G.

Mirjam Puchner of Austria led the training session on Wednesday and Breezy Johnson, Vonn's American teammate, placed second for the second straight day.

___

AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP