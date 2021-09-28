Lindsay Lohan's mom Dina pleads guilty to drunken driving

Dina Lohan, 59, was driving with a suspended license on Jan. 11, 2020, when she crashed into another car near Merrick Mall, prosecutors in Nassau County said.

The driver called police and followed Lohan to her home when she didn’t stop, authorities said. According to court documents, the police officer who responded found Lohan in the driver’s seat of her Mercedes, glassy-eyed and smelling of alcohol.