Lindor plunking overshadows Scherzer's return; Mets top Nats

X-rays on Lindor's jaw came back negative, and he cleared a concussion test.

Cishek had just replaced starter Josiah Gray (0-1) — who arrived in Washington in the trade that sent Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers at last July's trade deadline — after the Mets had taken a 4-3 lead. Lindor squared to bunt, and Cishek’s second pitch was high and inside. Cishek and Nationals third base coach Gary DiSarcina were ejected.

New York's highlights at the plate included Jeff McNeil homering on his 30th birthday — he also went deep on his 29th — Starling Marte's three RBIs and designated hitter Robinson Canó's two-run single.

Gray allowed four runs and eight hits in four-plus innings.

Scherzer tweaked his right hamstring late in spring training, creating uncertainty about when he would pitch. Nationals leadoff hitter César Hernández opened the game with a bunt, and Scherzer made the play without a hitch.

Hours before, Scherzer was the second player off a team bus that arrived at 3:50 p.m. When a gate was raised and the vehicle pulled up near the home clubhouse, he stepped down and, hands shoved into the pockets of a blue jacket, walked briskly down a hallway toward the visiting team's digs.

Even though he was with Washington for 6 1/2 years and helped it win the 2019 World Series, the current roster is unfamiliar: General manager Mike Rizzo began rebuilding along the way to a second straight last-place finish last season.

“He’s a big part of our past. I've got a long history with him and I love him. One of the great Nationals of all-time,” Rizzo said, “but tonight he’s a Met, and we’re going to try and beat him.”

They didn't, and by the end, after an announced crowd of 25,677 had dwindled to dozens, shouts of “Let's go, Mets!” rang out from fans bunched near the visiting dugout.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: CF Brandon Nimmo had two hits, including a triple, a day after sitting out because of a stiff neck.

Nationals: Rizzo declined to offer a timeline for when RHP Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last year) might be ready to pitch.

UP NEXT:

RHP Chris Bassitt makes his first start for the Mets; he arrived from the Athletics in a trade less than a month ago. The Nationals start RHP Joan Adon, whose major league debut came in the regular-season finale on Oct. 3.

Caption New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer walks in the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption Washington Nationals and New York Mets scuffle after New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, bending over at right, was hit by a pitch from Washington Nationals relief pitcher Steve Cishek during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption New York Mets manager Buck Showalter, left, and umpire Mark Carlson talk as a rain delay is declared during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption The lights went out forcing a brief delay in the start of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer is introduced onto the field prior to an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws to Washington Nationals' Juan Soto during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon