Lincoln Center to hold 2nd Summer for the City festival

The large disco ball and dance floor that marked the first festival last summer will return. Lincoln Center announced Monday that the festival will run from June 14 to Aug. 12 and currently is set to include 193 events, including 50 on the plaza dance floor, 37 in Damrosch Park and 30 in renovated David Geffen Hall, which reopened last October.

The speakeasy that opened in a driveway last summer, called Underground at Jaffe Drive, will more than double in size and expand to area that had been used as a Geffen construction staging area.