Limited service on DC Metro to extend through November

The suspension of the bulk of Washington's Metro fleet was prompted when a train car slipped off the tracks on the Metro’s Blue Line near Arlington National Cemetery on Oct. 12. The car had apparently derailed once and then re-connected with the rails by itself, before derailing a second time. Some passengers were trapped in a tunnel in a dark train car and had to be evacuated on foot.

After the derailing, the NTSB revealed that the Kawasaki-made 7000-series trains had been suffering an escalating series of incidents due to a design flaw that caused the wheels to spread too wide on the axles, allowing the carriage to slip off the tracks. The issue had been apparent to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, which oversees the regional D.C. transport system, since 2017, but neither NTSB nor the WMATA board had been informed, said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy.

The system experienced 18 separate incidents with the wheels in 2021 alone, Homendy said, and inspections revealed similar problems with an additional 21 rail cars.

Wiedefeld said his agency was now working to “inspect every wheel” on the 7000-series cars, proceeding in consultation with both Kawasaki and the NTSB. He acknowledged that WMATA could be blamed for failing to address the issue or inform NTSB or its own board of the problem.

“I understand that erodes some confidence," Wiedefeld said. “We're not hiding anything. We want to be as transparent as possible.”

Paul Smedberg, the Metro board chair, told reporters the board would “reserve judgment” on whether Wiedefeld should have brought the issue to their attention earlier.

“We're behind the entire team looking to get service back safely,” he said. “We've got to make sure we get this right.”

In an apparently unrelated incident, train service was suspended Friday afternoon on the Green and Yellow lines downtown and passengers were evacuated from a disabled train over a suspected braking problem. There were no reported injuries.