‘Lilo & Stitch’ cruises to No. 1 again; John Wick spinoff ‘Ballerina’ dances to 2nd place

The box office performance is a bit perplexing result considering that “Ballerina” got good critic reviews and audience exit polls. Conventional wisdom would say that word of mouth might have given it a boost over the weekend. But, recently, opening weekend isn’t the end all that it used to be. “Ballerina” could be in the game for the long haul.

The Lionsgate release, a Thunder Road Films and 87Eleven Entertainment production, had a hefty production price tag reported to be in the $90 million range. But much of that cost has already been offset by foreign pre-sales. Internationally, it earned $26 million from 82 countries, bringing its global opening to $51 million.

As the first spinoff, it’s the second lowest opening of the five-film franchise – above only the first film which opened just over $14 million in 2014, which does not account for inflation. The franchise overall has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

First place once again went to “Lilo & Stitch,” which added another $32.5 million in North America, bringing its domestic total to $335.8 and global tally to $772.6 million. In just 17 days, it's already made more domestically than the live-action “The Little Mermaid” did in its entire run ($298 million).

"Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" slid to third place with $15 million, bringing its worldwide total to $450.4 million. "Karate Kid: Legends" earned $8.7 million to take fourth place. And "Final Destination: Bloodlines" rounded out the top five with $6.5 million.

The new Wes Anderson movie "The Phoenician Scheme" expanded beyond New York and Los Angeles to 1,678 theaters nationwide. The Focus Features release starring Benicio del Toro made an estimated $6.3 million and landed in sixth place.

