BreakingNews
Entire Miami Valley back to ‘high’ COVID community level
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Lightning strike near White House leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

Nation & World
12 minutes ago
Police say two people who were critically injured in a lightning strike outside the White House have died

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two people who were critically injured in a lightning strike outside the White House have died, police said Friday. Two others remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died of their injuries after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The two other people, a man and a woman, were in critical condition, the police department said. Their identities were not immediately released.

Authorities did not reveal how the people were injured, other than to say they were critically hurt in the lightning strike.

Officers with the Secret Service and the U.S. Park Police witnessed the lightning strike Thursday night and ran over to render first aid, officials said.

Emergency medical crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. and had transported all of the victims to the hospital with “critical, life-threatening injures,” fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

In Other News
1
Republicans to announce site of 2024 national convention
2
US stocks falling after red-hot jobs report; Warner -15%
3
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
4
Meta mum on election misinformation efforts as midterms loom
5
Israel strikes Gaza amid soaring tensions with militants
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top