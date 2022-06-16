Lightning look like the upstarts in Game 1 loss to Avalanche

The Avalanche peppered reigning playoffs MVP Vasilevskiy with plenty of pucks in the first period and Ball Arena was rocking, those $1,000 tickets looking like bargains.

The Avalanche scored a whopping 65 goals in 14 playoff games to reach the Stanley Cup Final — their 6.46 scoring average the best in the playoffs in 30 years —- and they netted two more goals in the first 10 minutes of the first period.

The two-time defending champions' pedigree showed up with Ondrej Palat and Sergachev scoring goals less than a minute apart in the second period against Darcy Keumper, who was playing in his first game since May 31 against Edmonton, to knot things up at 3.

It stayed that way until 1:23 into overtime.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper insisted Vasilevskiy wasn't to blame for the loss, suggesting nobody in a Lightning sweater played better than his goaltender who stopped 22 straight shots before Burakovsky's winner eluded his left skate.

The Avalanche's legs were both fast and fresh in their first game in nine days and their first Stanley Cup appearance in 21 years.

Throw in the altitude and the Avalanche's attitude, maybe some choppy ice and definitely some uneven play early on from Vasilevskiy, who allowed uncharacteristic goals like the one Valeri Nichuskin put past him in the first period. That puck was the first to go through Vasilevskiy's legs this entire postseason.

These Avalanche may be the upstarts but they're not fazed by the prospect of having to dethrone the two-time defending champions to hoist Lord Stanley's Cup.

Their confidence, like the thin air in the Mile High City, is sky high.

“I mean why not?” said captain Gabriel Landeskog, whose goal less than eight minutes into the game opened the scoring. "We’re in the Stanley Cup Final. We’ve earned this spot. We put a lot of hard work in. Obviously, we have a lot of respect for these guys — but not too much.”

Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) scores past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) scores past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram (4) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) fall to the ice during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher ) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram (4) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) fall to the ice during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher ) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) reacts after letting the puck slip past for a goal by Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) reacts after letting the puck slip past for a goal by Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher, center, celebrates as Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy looks for the puck after an overtime goal by Andre Burakovsky during Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher, center, celebrates as Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy looks for the puck after an overtime goal by Andre Burakovsky during Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher