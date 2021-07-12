Lightning celebrate another Stanley Cup win with boat parade

At one point, forward Yanni Gourde slid across the stage on a trolley while some other players and coach Jon Cooper climbed down to interact with fans along barricades.

Forwards Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov took to the water, circling boats and cruising along the river bank on a jet ski.

Playoff MVP Andrei Vasilevskiy placed the Conn Smythe Trophy on his head, much to the delight of drenched spectators soaked by the rain and champagne sprayed by players.

It’s the third time in 10 months that the Tampa Bay region has celebrated a professional sports title with a unique parade concept Tampa officials developed to provide the Lightning and the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers a way to party safely with fans during the pandemic.

The Bucs were honored five months ago after winning the Super Bowl for the first time in 18 years, with thousands lining the downtown riverfront while being encouraged to wear masks and observe social-distancing practices.

The February celebration capped a magical postseason run the Tom Brady-led Bucs began by winning three straight playoff games on the road before finishing the journey by becoming the first team to win a Super Bowl played in its home stadium.

Brady also provided the most memorable moment of the parade, shockingly tossing the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another where tight end Cameron Brate caught it for the most famous reception of his career.

The Lombardi Trophy weighs seven pounds, while the Stanley Cup is 34 1/2 pounds.

Just in case on Monday, the Tampa police diving unit was on standby. But the divers weren't needed as the Cup was handed safely from boat to boat.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn drives a jet ski while holding the Stanley Cup as teammate Nikita Kucherov gestures to the crowd while celebrating the teams NHL hockey Stanley Cup victory with a boat parade Monday, July 12, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Dirk Shadd Credit: Dirk Shadd

Boats make their way up the Hillsborough River during a parade celebrating the Tampa Bay Lightning NHL hockey Stanley Cup victory Monday, July 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Dirk Shadd Credit: Dirk Shadd

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn holds a wrestling belt while celebrating the teams Stanley Cup victory with a boat parade Monday, July 12, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Dirk Shadd Credit: Dirk Shadd

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos holds up the Stanley Cup as teammate defenseman Victor Hedman, right, looks on as they celebrate the teams Stanley Cup victory with a boat parade Monday, July 12, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Dirk Shadd Credit: Dirk Shadd

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Luke Schenn holds up the Stanley Cup as the team celebrates their Stanley Cup victory with a boat parade Monday, July 12, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Dirk Shadd Credit: Dirk Shadd

The Stanley Cup is held up as the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate their NHL hockey Stanley Cup victory with a boat parade Monday, July 12, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Dirk Shadd Credit: Dirk Shadd