Colton, Savard put Lightning 1 period away from Stanley Cup

Savard set up Colton's goal with 6:33 left in the second to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead over the Montreal Canadiens after two periods in Game 5 of the final Wednesday night. Colton stunted the momentum Montreal had built in the second period and put more than 17,000 fans at Amalie Arena one step closer to party time.

Colton and Savard are the only two players in the Tampa Bay lineup without their names engraved on the Stanley Cup. Colton is a rookie who wasn't with the Lightning in the bubble last year, while Savard was a veteran trade-deadline acquisition who had never made it past the second round of the playoffs before.