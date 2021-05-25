'Life goes on:' Lam says Hong Kong still good for businesses

“We have 9,000 mainland and overseas companies based in Hong Kong, including many of them which are using Hong Kong as a regional headquarters and regional offices,” she said.

“We have not seen any significant outflow of capital, the securities markets are doing very well, the banking sector is very stable and generally, life goes on.”

Lam said that in her meetings with business chambers in Hong Kong and overseas, the “initial concern and anxiety” about the national security law have subsided, and that there was interest in policies that could making doing business easier.

Sam Cochrane, a finance professional who left Hong Kong this month, said the pandemic and travel restrictions were the main reasons he decided to return home to Australia after three years.

However, Hong Kong’s deteriorating political situation was also considered.

“It made me worry and question what the future would look like for Hong Kong, and whether it would still have the same feel that it had in the past,” he said. “I value independent journalism and democratic processes.”

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Lam on Tuesday defended Hong Kong as an attractive place for businesses, after a recent survey found many foreigners were considering leaving the longtime Asian business hub. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

