Libya conference sees hope on elections, foreign forces

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush said the transitional government came “with a vision of how best to re-establish stability in our country and pave the way for free, inclusive and safe elections on Dec. 24.”

Wednesday's conference saw powers involved in Libya recommit to refraining from interfering in the country's internal affairs and stating that foreign forces and mercenaries need to be withdrawn “without delay” — something on which there has been little progress.

Asked what guarantees the countries involved are giving to withdraw foreign fighters, Maas pointed to the fact that they had gathered for the conference. He said that “we will not let up, and we will not rest, until the last foreign forces have left Libya ... wherever they come from."

He said Russia and Turkey, which have been heavily involved on opposite sides, understand that a withdrawal would have to be carried out “step by step” and added that it would have to be balanced, so that one side doesn't gain an advantage.

Mangoush said there was “progress” regarding mercenaries, “so hopefully within the coming days mercenaries from both sides are going to be withdrawn,” creating more trust and leading to further steps.

A senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the closed-doors talks, said Russia and Turkey tentatively agreed to begin a process of removing foreign fighters. The official said the deal is not yet done but they are prepared to discuss an incremental withdrawal of about 300 each.

A further challenge will be to start bringing all armed groups in Libya under a joint military command.

Speaking earlier Wednesday ahead of the conference, Blinken said that “we share the goal of a sovereign, stable, unified, secure Libya free from foreign interference — it's what the people of Libya deserve, it's critical to regional security as well.”

“For that to happen, national elections need to go forward in December and that means urgent agreement is needed on constitutional and legal issues that would undergird those elections,” he said. “And the Oct. 23 cease-fire agreement has to be fully implemented, including by withdrawing all foreign forces from Libya.”

Conference participants supported efforts toward a reconciliation process and committed to helping Libyan authorities “in developing a comprehensive approach to addressing migration,” including the closure of detention centers.

Aid group Doctors Without Borders said this week it was suspending its activities in two detention centers in Tripoli after “repeated incidents of violence toward refugees and migrants held there.” It said staff had witnessed guards beating detainees at one center and received reports of people being shot at in another.

Libya has been a key transit country for migrants from Africa trying to reach Europe, especially after the collapse of order when a NATO-backed uprising toppled and later killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The oil-rich country was long divided between a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the country’s east, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.

In April 2019, eastern-based commander Khalifa Hifter and his forces, backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive to try to capture Tripoli. Hifter’s 14-month campaign collapsed after Turkey stepped up its military support of the U.N.-backed government with hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries.

—-

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report from Berlin.

From left, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush and UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo pose for a photo prior to the beginning of the 'Second Berlin Conference on Libya' at the foreign office in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016 file photo, fighters of the Libyan forces affiliated to the Tripoli government rest and reload weapons during combats against Islamic State militant, in Sirte, Libya. Germany and the United Nations host a conference of Libya in Berlin which aims for progress toward securing elections in the North African nation and the removal of foreign fighters. (AP Photo/Manu Brabo, File) Credit: Manu Brabo Credit: Manu Brabo

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, and his counterpart from Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, right, arrive for a group photo during the 'Second Berlin Conference on Libya' at the foreign office in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, front right, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, front left, talk after a group photo during the 'Second Berlin Conference on Libya' at the foreign office in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a video message by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the beginning of the 'Second Berlin Conference on Libya' at the foreign office in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, welcomes French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian for the 'Second Berlin Conference on Libya' at the foreign office in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, left, and Rosemary DiCarlo Under-Secretary for Political andPeacebuilding Affairs of the UNO, right, welcome Turkish Foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for the 'Second Berlin Conference on Libya' at the foreign office in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, left, and Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush address the media during a joint press conferences part of the 'Second Berlin Conference on Libya' at the foreign office in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn