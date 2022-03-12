Libya coast guard: Migrant boat capsizes; 19 presumed dead

Libya's coast guard said that a group of 23 migrants — both Egyptians and Syrians — set off from the eastern city of Tobruk earlier in the day. Three migrants were rescued and taken to hospital. Only one body was retrieved and search efforts were ongoing, the agency said.

The shipwreck is the latest tragedy at sea involving migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean from the North African nation in a desperate attempt to reach European shores. Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East, hoping for a better life in Europe.