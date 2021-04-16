Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages

Instead, Falwell “furthered the conspiracy of silence and negotiated a 2019 Employment Agreement that contained a higher salary from Liberty,” the suit said.

The lawsuit also alleges that Falwell has refused to fully return Liberty’s confidential information and other personal property.

Falwell responded to a phone call Friday with a text saying he was not available to talk.

It wasn't immediately clear if he has an attorney representing him in the matter. The AP left a message seeking comment with an attorney who has represented him previously.

A Liberty spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry about whether the school had additional comment.

Before the Granda scandal exploded, Falwell had already been on leave after he posted a photo on social media that sparked an uproar. It showed Falwell on a yacht with a drink in his hand and his arm around a young woman who was not his wife, their pants unzipped and his underwear exposed.