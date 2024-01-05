Liberty stars Salter, Daniels enter transfer portal

BreakingNews
Nation & World
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
Liberty's record-setting season didn't come without a cost.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter, who was responsible for a school-record 44 touchdowns, and wide receiver CJ Daniels, whose 55 receptions went for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns, have both since entered the transfer portal.

The No. 23 Flames (13-1) ended their season with a 45-6 loss to No. 8 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. Liberty scored quickly on its opening drive, Salter hitting Bentley Hanshaw with a 17-yard scoring pass with 12:37 to play in the opening period, but that was all the scoring the Flames could muster in the New Year's Day matchup.

Salter threw for 2,876 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 1,089 yards and 12 scores, breaking Malik Willis' record of 40 TDs responsible for at Liberty.

He was recruited by the staff of Hugh Freeze, now the coach at Auburn.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

