Liberia arrests 2 after $100 million of cocaine is seized

Officials have said that 520 kilograms (1,146 pounds) of cocaine were concealed in a huge consignment of frozen poultry products that had been delivered to a cold storage facility near Monrovia's seaport.

Drug enforcement agency personnel acting on the American tip reportedly stormed the facility moments after the container had arrived.

Officials say they're now trying to determine whether the drugs were transiting through Liberia. The country has been used by drug smugglers for that purpose due to the country's weak and chronically underfunded security sector, according to experts.

A U.S. embassy statement thanked the government for acting on intelligence to carry out the arrests.

“The success of this operation is the direct result of excellent communication between law enforcement agencies around the world, including Brazil, the United States and Liberia,” it said.

Under Liberia's current laws, drug smuggling is an offense for which suspects can get bail. A proposed bill that would strengthen the punishment for drug traffickers has yet to be approved by the Senate and remains stalled in the legislature.