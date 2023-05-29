Liam Hendriks set to return to White Sox after recovering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago. He signed a $54 million, three-year deal with the White Sox in January 2021.

Hendriks led the American League with a career-high 38 saves in his first year with Chicago. He was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team in 2022, but he noticed some lumps on his neck last summer.

He was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma and underwent immunotherapy and chemotherapy. He announced in April that he was in remission.

“It hasn’t changed my outlook on life, but it’s definitely made me miss being in this clubhouse,” Hendriks said on May 3 in his first media session since he announced his diagnosis in January. “It’s made me miss being a part of the team.”

