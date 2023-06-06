LGBTQ+ 'State of emergency' declared, 'Americans Fight Back' guidebook released

Sounding the alarm about the current political environment, the nation's largest organization devoted to the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Americans said advisories warning against travel to dangerous places aren't enough to help people already living in so-called hostile states.

The campaign said it's taking action in response to unprecedented and dangerous spike in discriminatory legislation sweeping state houses this year, with more than 70 anti-LGBTQ+ bills signed into law so far in 2023 — more than double last year's number. In a report called “LGBTQ+ Americans Under Attack,” it says the new laws are a result of coordinated Republican efforts, supported by “well-funded extremist groups.”