LGBT+ festival to open in Denmark, Sweden in pandemic shadow

Swedish organizers said that although this is “far fewer people” than usually takes part, they are “extremely happy to be able to carry out this demonstration and this celebration in such a large physical format.”

The EuroGames, held on the Danish side of the Oresund Strait, will proceed with a full schedule of events, but there will be some limits on the number of spectators there, too, organizers say.

A planned parade in Copenhagen was replaced by a series of activist-led walks. Six WorldPride marches will converge for the closing ceremony at a park.

The two-in-one event, which runs from Aug. 12 to Aug. 22, also will include a human rights conference where up to 1,000 activists and policymakers are to discuss equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer people.