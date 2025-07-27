Leylah Fernandez beats Rybakina, and Anna Kalinskaya defeats Raducanu to reach the Washington final

Kalinskaya needed less than half as much time to eliminate Emma Raducanu 6-4, 6-3 with the help of 14 backhand winners in the other women's semifinal. It was Raducanu who defeated Fernandez for the championship at Flushing Meadows four years ago.

Both finalists are unseeded. Canada's Fernandez, who is 22 years old, is ranked 36th; Russia's Kalinskaya, 26, is ranked 48th.

Kalinskaya moved into her third tour-level final. She went 0-2 in title matches last season.

Fernandez, who got past top-seeded Jessica Pegula earlier in the week, owns three titles. Sunday's matchup will be her seventh career final.

The men's semifinals were scheduled for later Saturday: No. 7 Alex de Minaur vs. Corentin Moutet, and No. 4 Ben Shelton vs. No. 12 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

