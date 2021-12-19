Lewis leads No. 16 ULL to 36-21 N.O. Bowl win over Marshall

Marshall QB Grant Wells was 15 of 26 for 99 yards and was intercepted once by Bralen Trahan.

Early on, Louisiana-Lafayette looked poised to take control, driving 81 yards for a touchdown on the game's first series. Lewis' 9-yard scoring pass to Kyren Lacy made it 7-0.

The Cajuns led 10-0 after Nate Snyder's 42-yard field goal.

But Marshall found its footing when Ali burst up the middle for a 63-yard score.

Two series later, the Herd drove 58 yards in three plays, highlighted by Ali's 32-yard run to start the drive and his 14-yard score two plays later to put Marshall in front 14-10 in the second quarter.

Lewis gained 55 yards on a read-option keeper to set up Snyder's 25-yard field goal to cut it to 14-13.

Trahan's interception and 26-yard return to the Marshall 44 set up Snyder's third field goal of the half to put the Cajuns back in front 16-14. ULL parlayed that turnover into points after Lewis' deep heave on a rollout was caught by Jacob Bernard on the Marshall 4.

THE TAKEAWAY

Marshall: The Thundering Herd collapsed after taking a five-point lead into the fourth quarter. Marshall gave itself a chance by frustrating Lewis on several drives and sacking him twice. But Marshall's offense netted just 15 yards and no points in the fourth quarter.

Louisiana-Lafayette: The Desormeaux era is off to a strong start. Bailey, Lewis and Johnson, who rushed for 54 yards, combined for 222 yards on the ground. Lewis finished his career at QB with a performance that earned him bowl MVP honors and the defense completely shut down the Herd in the pivotal fourth quarter. Lewis finished with 9.191 career yards passing, just short of Jake Delhomme's ULL career record of 9,216 yards passing.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Louisiana-Lafayette's highest ever ranking was No. 15 at the end of last season. The Cajuns could finish even higher this year.

UP NEXT

Marshall: The Thundering Herd will have Wells and Ali back to help lead the offense when Marshall begins its 2022 season on Sept. 3 at home against Norfolk State.

Louisiana-Lafayette: Must find a successor at QB to Lewis, the Cajuns' all-time leader in touchdowns passing with 74, as they prepare to begin the Desormeaux era in earnest when they open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at home against Southeastern Louisiana.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Caption Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) carries in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game against Louisiana-Lafayette in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Caption Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) carries in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game against Louisiana-Lafayette in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption Louisiana-Lafayette safety Bralen Trahan returns an interception past Marshall wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed (0) as linebacker Kris Moncrief (6) blocks Marshall offensive lineman Dalton Tucker in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Caption Louisiana-Lafayette safety Bralen Trahan returns an interception past Marshall wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed (0) as linebacker Kris Moncrief (6) blocks Marshall offensive lineman Dalton Tucker in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) carries against Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Riley (95) in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Caption Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) carries against Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Riley (95) in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert